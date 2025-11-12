信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Francesco77
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0条评论
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 119%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
41
盈利交易:
23 (56.09%)
亏损交易:
18 (43.90%)
最好交易:
59.31 USD
最差交易:
-15.34 USD
毛利:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
毛利亏损:
-183.62 USD (13 538 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (96.45 USD)
最大连续盈利:
96.45 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
2.86%
最大入金加载:
1.86%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.21
长期交易:
28 (68.29%)
短期交易:
13 (31.71%)
利润因子:
1.65
预期回报:
2.90 USD
平均利润:
13.16 USD
平均损失:
-10.20 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-32.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-32.00 USD (4)
每月增长:
-3.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
37.04 USD (14.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
净值:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 119
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +59.31 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +96.45 USD
最大连续亏损: -32.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

没有评论
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Francesco77
每月30 USD
119%
0
0
USD
219
USD
8
100%
41
56%
3%
1.64
2.90
USD
23%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载