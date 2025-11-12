SinaisSeções
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 111%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
42
Negociações com lucro:
23 (54.76%)
Negociações com perda:
19 (45.24%)
Melhor negociação:
59.31 USD
Pior negociação:
-15.34 USD
Lucro bruto:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
Perda bruta:
-191.62 USD (13 938 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (96.45 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
96.45 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
2.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.87%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.46
Negociações longas:
29 (69.05%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (30.95%)
Fator de lucro:
1.58
Valor esperado:
2.64 USD
Lucro médio:
13.16 USD
Perda média:
-10.09 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-32.00 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-11.21%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
45.04 USD (17.59%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 111
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +59.31 USD
Pior negociação: -15 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +96.45 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -32.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
