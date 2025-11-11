SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
51 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 355%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
485
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
227 (46.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
258 (53.20%)
En iyi işlem:
2 982.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-528.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
79 206.31 USD (658 830 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-55 110.79 USD (475 637 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (10 130.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10 130.44 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.26%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.68
Alış işlemleri:
312 (64.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
173 (35.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.44
Beklenen getiri:
49.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
348.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-213.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 135.22 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
107.39%
Yıllık tahmin:
1 302.98%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 572.88 USD
Maksimum:
5 149.11 USD (45.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 475
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 24K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 182K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 982.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -528 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10 130.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 135.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
274 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
PrintingYourWallet
Ayda 50 USD
355%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
51
0%
485
46%
100%
1.43
49.68
USD
45%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.