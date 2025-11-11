SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
58 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 387%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
562
Negociações com lucro:
253 (45.01%)
Negociações com perda:
309 (54.98%)
Melhor negociação:
2 982.56 USD
Pior negociação:
-804.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
102 423.26 USD (776 472 pips)
Perda bruta:
-76 271.12 USD (580 061 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
10 179.07 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
65.58%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.58%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.87
Negociações longas:
375 (66.73%)
Negociações curtas:
187 (33.27%)
Fator de lucro:
1.34
Valor esperado:
46.53 USD
Lucro médio:
404.84 USD
Perda média:
-246.83 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
18.71%
Previsão anual:
227.06%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 572.88 USD
Máximo:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 552
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 26K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 195K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2 982.56 USD
Pior negociação: -805 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10 179.07 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3 135.22 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
277 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


Sem comentários
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
PrintingYourWallet
30 USD por mês
387%
0
0
USD
31K
USD
58
0%
562
45%
66%
1.34
46.53
USD
45%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.