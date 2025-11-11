SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
58 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 387%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
562
Transacciones Rentables:
253 (45.01%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
309 (54.98%)
Mejor transacción:
2 982.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-804.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
102 423.26 USD (776 472 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-76 271.12 USD (580 061 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10 179.07 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
65.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.58%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.87
Transacciones Largas:
375 (66.73%)
Transacciones Cortas:
187 (33.27%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
46.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
404.84 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-246.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
18.71%
Pronóstico anual:
227.06%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 572.88 USD
Máxima:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
De fondos:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 552
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 26K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 195K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 982.56 USD
Peor transacción: -805 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10 179.07 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3 135.22 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


No hay comentarios
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
