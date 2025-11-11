SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
58 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 368%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
564
Gewinntrades:
253 (44.85%)
Verlusttrades:
311 (55.14%)
Bester Trade:
2 982.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-804.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
102 423.26 USD (776 472 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-77 489.18 USD (586 061 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10 179.07 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
65.58%
Max deposit load:
6.58%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.73
Long-Positionen:
377 (66.84%)
Short-Positionen:
187 (33.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
44.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
404.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-249.16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.04%
Jahresprognose:
97.60%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 572.88 USD
Maximaler:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
Kapital:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 554
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 25K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 189K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 982.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -805 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10 179.07 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3 135.22 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
noch 277 ...
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Kopieren

