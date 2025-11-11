시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 리뷰
안정성
60
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 429%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
582
이익 거래:
262 (45.01%)
손실 거래:
320 (54.98%)
최고의 거래:
2 982.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-804.60 USD
총 수익:
110 773.80 USD (818 526 pips)
총 손실:
-82 026.24 USD (608 518 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
10 179.07 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
63.42%
최대 입금량:
6.58%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
3.15
롱(주식매수):
393 (67.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
189 (32.47%)
수익 요인:
1.35
기대수익:
49.39 USD
평균 이익:
422.80 USD
평균 손실:
-256.33 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
47.44%
연간 예측:
575.56%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 572.88 USD
최대한의:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
자본금별:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 572
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 29K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 209K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2 982.56 USD
최악의 거래: -805 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +10 179.07 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3 135.22 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
278 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


리뷰 없음
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
PrintingYourWallet
월별 30 USD
429%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
60
0%
582
45%
63%
1.35
49.39
USD
45%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.