Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 avis
Fiabilité
51 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 355%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
485
Bénéfice trades:
227 (46.80%)
Perte trades:
258 (53.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 982.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-528.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
79 206.31 USD (658 830 pips)
Perte brute:
-55 110.79 USD (475 637 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (10 130.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10 130.44 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.26%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.68
Longs trades:
312 (64.33%)
Courts trades:
173 (35.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
49.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
348.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-213.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 135.22 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
107.39%
Prévision annuelle:
1 302.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 572.88 USD
Maximal:
5 149.11 USD (45.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 475
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 24K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 182K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 982.56 USD
Pire transaction: -528 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 130.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 135.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
274 plus...
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


Aucun avis
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PrintingYourWallet
50 USD par mois
355%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
51
0%
485
46%
100%
1.43
49.68
USD
45%
1:50
Copier

