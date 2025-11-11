- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|475
|NQ100.R
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24K
|NQ100.R
|70
|GBPJPY
|-162
|CADJPY
|-22
|EURJPY
|-71
|AUDJPY
|97
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|182K
|NQ100.R
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|CADJPY
|-16
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.
This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.
We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.
What We Offer:
-
Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.
-
High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.
-
Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.
Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.
