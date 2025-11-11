シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / PrintingYourWallet
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
レビュー0件
信頼性
58週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 387%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
562
利益トレード:
253 (45.01%)
損失トレード:
309 (54.98%)
ベストトレード:
2 982.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-804.60 USD
総利益:
102 423.26 USD (776 472 pips)
総損失:
-76 271.12 USD (580 061 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
最大連続利益:
10 179.07 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
65.58%
最大入金額:
6.58%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
23 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.87
長いトレード:
375 (66.73%)
短いトレード:
187 (33.27%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.34
期待されたペイオフ:
46.53 USD
平均利益:
404.84 USD
平均損失:
-246.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
月間成長:
18.71%
年間予想:
227.06%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 572.88 USD
最大の:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 552
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 26K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 195K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2 982.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -805 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +10 179.07 USD
最大連続損失: -3 135.22 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
277 より多く...
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


レビューなし
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください