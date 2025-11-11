SegnaliSezioni
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 355%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
485
Profit Trade:
227 (46.80%)
Loss Trade:
258 (53.20%)
Best Trade:
2 982.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-528.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
79 206.31 USD (658 830 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-55 110.79 USD (475 637 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (10 130.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 130.44 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.26%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.68
Long Trade:
312 (64.33%)
Short Trade:
173 (35.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.44
Profitto previsto:
49.68 USD
Profitto medio:
348.93 USD
Perdita media:
-213.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 135.22 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
107.39%
Previsione annuale:
1 302.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 572.88 USD
Massimale:
5 149.11 USD (45.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 475
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 24K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 182K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 982.56 USD
Worst Trade: -528 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 130.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 135.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.