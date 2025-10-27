SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 inceleme
68 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 268%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
808
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
311 (38.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
497 (61.51%)
En iyi işlem:
379.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-216.95 USD
Brüt kâr:
13 773.88 USD (549 685 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 482.45 USD (373 939 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (226.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
704.88 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.03
Alış işlemleri:
705 (87.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
103 (12.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.31
Beklenen getiri:
4.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
44.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-702.93 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
12.41%
Yıllık tahmin:
150.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
30.69 USD
Maksimum:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 807
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 176K
EURCAD 31
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +379.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -217 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +226.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -182.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
İnceleme yok
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol