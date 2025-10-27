- Büyüme
İşlemler:
808
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
311 (38.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
497 (61.51%)
En iyi işlem:
379.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-216.95 USD
Brüt kâr:
13 773.88 USD (549 685 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 482.45 USD (373 939 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (226.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
704.88 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.03
Alış işlemleri:
705 (87.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
103 (12.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.31
Beklenen getiri:
4.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
44.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-702.93 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
12.41%
Yıllık tahmin:
150.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
30.69 USD
Maksimum:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|807
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|176K
|EURCAD
|31
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +379.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -217 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +226.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -182.72 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
