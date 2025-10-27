SignalsSections
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1500 USD per month
growth since 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
859
Profit Trades:
338 (39.34%)
Loss Trades:
521 (60.65%)
Best trade:
379.89 USD
Worst trade:
-216.95 USD
Gross Profit:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (226.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
37.93%
Max deposit load:
71.89%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
748 (87.08%)
Short Trades:
111 (12.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.98 USD
Average Profit:
52.28 USD
Average Loss:
-22.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.93 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
7.35%
Annual Forecast:
89.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.69 USD
Maximal:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
By Equity:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +379.89 USD
Worst trade: -217 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +226.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -182.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 more...
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
No reviews
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
