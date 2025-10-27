- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
859
Negociações com lucro:
338 (39.34%)
Negociações com perda:
521 (60.65%)
Melhor negociação:
379.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-216.95 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Perda bruta:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (226.95 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
37.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
71.89%
Último negócio:
8 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.70
Negociações longas:
748 (87.08%)
Negociações curtas:
111 (12.92%)
Fator de lucro:
1.51
Valor esperado:
6.98 USD
Lucro médio:
52.28 USD
Perda média:
-22.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-702.93 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
7.35%
Previsão anual:
89.24%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
30.69 USD
Máximo:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.63% (244.22 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|858
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|241K
|EURCAD
|31
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +379.89 USD
Pior negociação: -217 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +226.95 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -182.72 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
1500 USD por mês
418%
0
0
USD
USD
9.4K
USD
USD
76
100%
859
39%
38%
1.51
6.98
USD
USD
31%
1:200