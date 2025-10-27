SinaisSeções
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
76 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
859
Negociações com lucro:
338 (39.34%)
Negociações com perda:
521 (60.65%)
Melhor negociação:
379.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-216.95 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Perda bruta:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (226.95 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
37.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
71.89%
Último negócio:
8 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.70
Negociações longas:
748 (87.08%)
Negociações curtas:
111 (12.92%)
Fator de lucro:
1.51
Valor esperado:
6.98 USD
Lucro médio:
52.28 USD
Perda média:
-22.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-702.93 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
7.35%
Previsão anual:
89.24%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
30.69 USD
Máximo:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +379.89 USD
Pior negociação: -217 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +226.95 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -182.72 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 mais ...
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Sem comentários
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GoldQOV
1500 USD por mês
418%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
76
100%
859
39%
38%
1.51
6.98
USD
31%
1:200
