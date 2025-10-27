- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
808
Profit Trade:
311 (38.49%)
Loss Trade:
497 (61.51%)
Best Trade:
379.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-216.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
13 773.88 USD (549 685 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 482.45 USD (373 939 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (226.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
704.88 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.03
Long Trade:
705 (87.25%)
Short Trade:
103 (12.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
4.07 USD
Profitto medio:
44.29 USD
Perdita media:
-21.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-702.93 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
12.41%
Previsione annuale:
150.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.69 USD
Massimale:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|807
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|176K
|EURCAD
|31
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +379.89 USD
Worst Trade: -217 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +226.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.72 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
