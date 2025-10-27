SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

0 recensioni
0 recensioni
68 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 268%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
808
Profit Trade:
311 (38.49%)
Loss Trade:
497 (61.51%)
Best Trade:
379.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-216.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
13 773.88 USD (549 685 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 482.45 USD (373 939 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (226.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
704.88 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.03
Long Trade:
705 (87.25%)
Short Trade:
103 (12.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
4.07 USD
Profitto medio:
44.29 USD
Perdita media:
-21.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-702.93 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
12.41%
Previsione annuale:
150.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.69 USD
Massimale:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 807
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 176K
EURCAD 31
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +379.89 USD
Worst Trade: -217 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +226.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 più
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
