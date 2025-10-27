- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
859
利益トレード:
338 (39.34%)
損失トレード:
521 (60.65%)
ベストトレード:
379.89 USD
最悪のトレード:
-216.95 USD
総利益:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
総損失:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (226.95 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 685.91 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
37.93%
最大入金額:
71.89%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.70
長いトレード:
748 (87.08%)
短いトレード:
111 (12.92%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.51
期待されたペイオフ:
6.98 USD
平均利益:
52.28 USD
平均損失:
-22.41 USD
最大連続の負け:
18 (-182.72 USD)
最大連続損失:
-702.93 USD (10)
月間成長:
7.35%
年間予想:
89.24%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
30.69 USD
最大の:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.63% (244.22 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|858
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|241K
|EURCAD
|31
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +379.89 USD
最悪のトレード: -217 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +226.95 USD
最大連続損失: -182.72 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
レビューなし
