シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
レビュー0件
信頼性
76週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1500  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
859
利益トレード:
338 (39.34%)
損失トレード:
521 (60.65%)
ベストトレード:
379.89 USD
最悪のトレード:
-216.95 USD
総利益:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
総損失:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (226.95 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 685.91 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
37.93%
最大入金額:
71.89%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.70
長いトレード:
748 (87.08%)
短いトレード:
111 (12.92%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.51
期待されたペイオフ:
6.98 USD
平均利益:
52.28 USD
平均損失:
-22.41 USD
最大連続の負け:
18 (-182.72 USD)
最大連続損失:
-702.93 USD (10)
月間成長:
7.35%
年間予想:
89.24%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
30.69 USD
最大の:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +379.89 USD
最悪のトレード: -217 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +226.95 USD
最大連続損失: -182.72 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
レビューなし
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
GoldQOV
1500 USD/月
418%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
76
100%
859
39%
38%
1.51
6.98
USD
31%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください