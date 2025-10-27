信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0条评论
可靠性
76
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1500 USD per 
增长自 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
859
盈利交易:
338 (39.34%)
亏损交易:
521 (60.65%)
最好交易:
379.89 USD
最差交易:
-216.95 USD
毛利:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
毛利亏损:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (226.95 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 685.91 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
37.93%
最大入金加载:
71.89%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
3.70
长期交易:
748 (87.08%)
短期交易:
111 (12.92%)
利润因子:
1.51
预期回报:
6.98 USD
平均利润:
52.28 USD
平均损失:
-22.41 USD
最大连续失误:
18 (-182.72 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-702.93 USD (10)
每月增长:
7.35%
年度预测:
89.24%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
30.69 USD
最大值:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
净值:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +379.89 USD
最差交易: -217 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +226.95 USD
最大连续亏损: -182.72 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
46 更多...
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
没有评论
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
