交易:
859
盈利交易:
338 (39.34%)
亏损交易:
521 (60.65%)
最好交易:
379.89 USD
最差交易:
-216.95 USD
毛利:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
毛利亏损:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (226.95 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 685.91 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
37.93%
最大入金加载:
71.89%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
3.70
长期交易:
748 (87.08%)
短期交易:
111 (12.92%)
利润因子:
1.51
预期回报:
6.98 USD
平均利润:
52.28 USD
平均损失:
-22.41 USD
最大连续失误:
18 (-182.72 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-702.93 USD (10)
每月增长:
7.35%
年度预测:
89.24%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
30.69 USD
最大值:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
净值:
2.63% (244.22 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|858
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|241K
|EURCAD
|31
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +379.89 USD
最差交易: -217 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +226.95 USD
最大连续亏损: -182.72 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
