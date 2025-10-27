- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
859
Gewinntrades:
338 (39.34%)
Verlusttrades:
521 (60.65%)
Bester Trade:
379.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-216.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (226.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
37.93%
Max deposit load:
71.89%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.70
Long-Positionen:
748 (87.08%)
Short-Positionen:
111 (12.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.51
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
52.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-702.93 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.35%
Jahresprognose:
89.24%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
30.69 USD
Maximaler:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Kapital:
2.63% (244.22 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|858
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|241K
|EURCAD
|31
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +379.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -217 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +226.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -182.72 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Keine Bewertungen
