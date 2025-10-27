SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
76 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
859
Gewinntrades:
338 (39.34%)
Verlusttrades:
521 (60.65%)
Bester Trade:
379.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-216.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (226.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
37.93%
Max deposit load:
71.89%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.70
Long-Positionen:
748 (87.08%)
Short-Positionen:
111 (12.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.51
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
52.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-702.93 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.35%
Jahresprognose:
89.24%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
30.69 USD
Maximaler:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Kapital:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +379.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -217 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +226.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -182.72 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
noch 46 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GoldQOV
1500 USD pro Monat
418%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
76
100%
859
39%
38%
1.51
6.98
USD
31%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.