Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
76 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1500 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
859
Transacciones Rentables:
338 (39.34%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
521 (60.65%)
Mejor transacción:
379.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-216.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (226.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 685.91 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
37.93%
Carga máxima del depósito:
71.89%
Último trade:
7 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.70
Transacciones Largas:
748 (87.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
111 (12.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.51
Beneficio Esperado:
6.98 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.41 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-702.93 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.35%
Pronóstico anual:
89.24%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
30.69 USD
Máxima:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
De fondos:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +379.89 USD
Peor transacción: -217 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +226.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -182.72 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
otros 46...
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GoldQOV
1500 USD al mes
418%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
76
100%
859
39%
38%
1.51
6.98
USD
31%
1:200
