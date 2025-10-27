- Croissance
Trades:
808
Bénéfice trades:
311 (38.49%)
Perte trades:
497 (61.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
379.89 USD
Pire transaction:
-216.95 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13 773.88 USD (549 685 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 482.45 USD (373 939 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (226.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
704.88 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.03
Longs trades:
705 (87.25%)
Courts trades:
103 (12.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.31
Rendement attendu:
4.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
44.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-182.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-702.93 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.41%
Prévision annuelle:
150.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
30.69 USD
Maximal:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|807
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|176K
|EURCAD
|31
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +379.89 USD
Pire transaction: -217 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +226.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -182.72 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Aucun avis