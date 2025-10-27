시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / GoldQOV
Hani Hamdan

GoldQOV

Hani Hamdan
0 리뷰
안정성
76
0 / 0 USD
월별 1500 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 418%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
859
이익 거래:
338 (39.34%)
손실 거래:
521 (60.65%)
최고의 거래:
379.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-216.95 USD
총 수익:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
총 손실:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (226.95 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 685.91 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
29.14%
최대 입금량:
71.89%
최근 거래:
19 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
3.70
롱(주식매수):
748 (87.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
111 (12.92%)
수익 요인:
1.51
기대수익:
6.98 USD
평균 이익:
52.28 USD
평균 손실:
-22.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
18 (-182.72 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-702.93 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
7.78%
연간 예측:
94.39%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
30.69 USD
최대한의:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
자본금별:
2.63% (244.22 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 858
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURCAD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 241K
EURCAD 31
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +379.89 USD
최악의 거래: -217 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +226.95 USD
연속 최대 손실: -182.72 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.17 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.50 × 10
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
1.17 × 12
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.24 × 21
JFD-Live02
1.52 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 6
MegaKapital-Main
2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.

Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.

DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.