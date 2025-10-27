- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
859
이익 거래:
338 (39.34%)
손실 거래:
521 (60.65%)
최고의 거래:
379.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-216.95 USD
총 수익:
17 671.08 USD (642 820 pips)
총 손실:
-11 676.36 USD (402 205 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (226.95 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 685.91 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
29.14%
최대 입금량:
71.89%
최근 거래:
19 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
3.70
롱(주식매수):
748 (87.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
111 (12.92%)
수익 요인:
1.51
기대수익:
6.98 USD
평균 이익:
52.28 USD
평균 손실:
-22.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
18 (-182.72 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-702.93 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
7.78%
연간 예측:
94.39%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
30.69 USD
최대한의:
1 621.84 USD (33.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.69% (1 621.84 USD)
자본금별:
2.63% (244.22 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|858
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|241K
|EURCAD
|31
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +379.89 USD
최악의 거래: -217 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +226.95 USD
연속 최대 손실: -182.72 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.75 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.17 × 12
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.24 × 21
|
JFD-Live02
|1.52 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
MegaKapital-Main
|2.00 × 4
QOV — a synthetic DARWIN index.
Since inception, the strategy has delivered an impressive +268.41% total return with a controlled maximum drawdown of -31.56%. It has maintained consistent performance with 41.64% winning days and 60.97% winning weeks, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined risk control. All trading is fully algorithmic, with strategy selection and execution handled automatically through a rigorous process of workflows, robustness testing, and continuous performance monitoring.
DARWIN QOV is a synthetic financial index that replicates the performance of its trader @quantbot, in real-time.
https://www.darwinex.com/invest/QOV
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
