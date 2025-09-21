SinyallerBölümler
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Global Investment

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
47 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 160%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9 084
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 784 (74.68%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 300 (25.32%)
En iyi işlem:
2 953.34 USD
En kötü işlem:
-608.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
69 850.46 USD (58 610 436 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-39 427.35 USD (78 406 726 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8 814.40 USD (209)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
123
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.98
Alış işlemleri:
4 783 (52.65%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 301 (47.35%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.77
Beklenen getiri:
3.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-3 564.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 358.64 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
5.22%
Yıllık tahmin:
63.39%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
4 358.64 USD (24.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.01% (3 539.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1906
XAUUSD 1847
GBPJPY 1521
USDJPY 1114
GBPUSD 1096
EURJPY 1001
GBPAUD 392
EURUSD 200
USDCHF 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 5.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
GBPJPY 1.8K
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPAUD 1.5K
EURUSD 8.8K
USDCHF 4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD -20M
XAUUSD -151K
GBPJPY -30K
USDJPY 16K
GBPUSD -38K
EURJPY 17K
GBPAUD -94K
EURUSD 58K
USDCHF 348
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 953.34 USD
En kötü işlem: -609 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 209
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8 814.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 564.50 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
17 daha fazla...
Certainly, Revano. Here's the simplified English version of your MQL5 signal description for AFSID Global Investment:

AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $4,000 (Forex Only)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AFSID Global Investment
Ayda 199 USD
160%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
47
99%
9 084
74%
100%
1.77
3.35
USD
26%
1:500
Kopyala

