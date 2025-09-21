- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1906
|XAUUSD
|1847
|GBPJPY
|1521
|USDJPY
|1114
|GBPUSD
|1096
|EURJPY
|1001
|GBPAUD
|392
|EURUSD
|200
|USDCHF
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|5.8K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|USDCHF
|4
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|-20M
|XAUUSD
|-151K
|GBPJPY
|-30K
|USDJPY
|16K
|GBPUSD
|-38K
|EURJPY
|17K
|GBPAUD
|-94K
|EURUSD
|58K
|USDCHF
|348
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
Certainly, Revano. Here's the simplified English version of your MQL5 signal description for AFSID Global Investment:
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $4,000 (Forex Only)
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
