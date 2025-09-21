SignauxSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Global Investment

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
47 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 199 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 160%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9 082
Bénéfice trades:
6 782 (74.67%)
Perte trades:
2 300 (25.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 953.34 USD
Pire transaction:
-608.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
69 848.32 USD (58 610 277 pips)
Perte brute:
-39 427.35 USD (78 406 726 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 814.40 USD (209)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.45%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
135
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.98
Longs trades:
4 783 (52.66%)
Courts trades:
4 299 (47.34%)
Facteur de profit:
1.77
Rendement attendu:
3.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-3 564.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 358.64 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.55%
Prévision annuelle:
67.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 358.64 USD (24.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.01% (3 539.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1906
XAUUSD 1847
GBPJPY 1521
USDJPY 1112
GBPUSD 1096
EURJPY 1001
GBPAUD 392
EURUSD 200
USDCHF 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 5.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
GBPJPY 1.8K
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPAUD 1.5K
EURUSD 8.8K
USDCHF 4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -20M
XAUUSD -151K
GBPJPY -30K
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD -38K
EURJPY 17K
GBPAUD -94K
EURUSD 58K
USDCHF 348
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 953.34 USD
Pire transaction: -609 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 209
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8 814.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 564.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
17 plus...
Certainly, Revano. Here's the simplified English version of your MQL5 signal description for AFSID Global Investment:

AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $4,000 (Forex Only)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AFSID Global Investment
199 USD par mois
160%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
47
99%
9 082
74%
100%
1.77
3.35
USD
26%
1:500
Copier

