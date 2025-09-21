- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1906
|XAUUSD
|1847
|GBPJPY
|1521
|USDJPY
|1112
|GBPUSD
|1096
|EURJPY
|1001
|GBPAUD
|392
|EURUSD
|200
|USDCHF
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|5.8K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|USDCHF
|4
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-20M
|XAUUSD
|-151K
|GBPJPY
|-30K
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-38K
|EURJPY
|17K
|GBPAUD
|-94K
|EURUSD
|58K
|USDCHF
|348
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
Certainly, Revano. Here's the simplified English version of your MQL5 signal description for AFSID Global Investment:
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $4,000 (Forex Only)
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
USD
USD
USD