Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 1

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 776%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27 154
Profit Trades:
19 082 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 072 (29.73%)
Best trade:
6 560.40 USD
Worst trade:
-988.08 USD
Gross Profit:
229 579.03 USD (66 201 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122 559.32 USD (91 247 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 222.31 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
58.87%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1730
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.03
Long Trades:
13 598 (50.08%)
Short Trades:
13 556 (49.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
3.94 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-15.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-6 025.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 675.93 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
34.90%
Annual Forecast:
423.46%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 675.93 USD (11.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
By Equity:
52.53% (45 729.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7668
GBPJPY 3668
XAUAUD 3348
EURJPY 2937
USDJPY 2934
GBPUSD 2304
BTCUSD 2114
EURUSD 828
GBPAUD 392
USDCHF 219
AUDUSD 191
AUDCAD 163
SGDJPY 158
EURGBP 133
AUDJPY 69
EURCHF 28
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36K
GBPJPY 7.4K
XAUAUD 22K
EURJPY 4.7K
USDJPY 4.5K
GBPUSD 10K
BTCUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 9.7K
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF 303
AUDUSD 263
AUDCAD 183
SGDJPY 576
EURGBP 474
AUDJPY 61
EURCHF 147
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -312K
GBPJPY -20K
XAUAUD -451K
EURJPY 24K
USDJPY -13K
GBPUSD -50K
BTCUSD -24M
EURUSD 55K
GBPAUD -94K
USDCHF -240
AUDUSD 4.9K
AUDCAD 2K
SGDJPY -11K
EURGBP -2.1K
AUDJPY -313
EURCHF -2.3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 560.40 USD
Worst trade: -988 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 814.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 025.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1712
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
26 more...
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


No reviews
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
