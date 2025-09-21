- Growth
Trades:
27 154
Profit Trades:
19 082 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 072 (29.73%)
Best trade:
6 560.40 USD
Worst trade:
-988.08 USD
Gross Profit:
229 579.03 USD (66 201 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122 559.32 USD (91 247 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 222.31 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
58.87%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1730
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.03
Long Trades:
13 598 (50.08%)
Short Trades:
13 556 (49.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
3.94 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-15.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-6 025.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 675.93 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
34.90%
Annual Forecast:
423.46%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 675.93 USD (11.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
By Equity:
52.53% (45 729.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7668
|GBPJPY
|3668
|XAUAUD
|3348
|EURJPY
|2937
|USDJPY
|2934
|GBPUSD
|2304
|BTCUSD
|2114
|EURUSD
|828
|GBPAUD
|392
|USDCHF
|219
|AUDUSD
|191
|AUDCAD
|163
|SGDJPY
|158
|EURGBP
|133
|AUDJPY
|69
|EURCHF
|28
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPJPY
|7.4K
|XAUAUD
|22K
|EURJPY
|4.7K
|USDJPY
|4.5K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|BTCUSD
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|9.7K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|303
|AUDUSD
|263
|AUDCAD
|183
|SGDJPY
|576
|EURGBP
|474
|AUDJPY
|61
|EURCHF
|147
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-312K
|GBPJPY
|-20K
|XAUAUD
|-451K
|EURJPY
|24K
|USDJPY
|-13K
|GBPUSD
|-50K
|BTCUSD
|-24M
|EURUSD
|55K
|GBPAUD
|-94K
|USDCHF
|-240
|AUDUSD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|SGDJPY
|-11K
|EURGBP
|-2.1K
|AUDJPY
|-313
|EURCHF
|-2.3K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1712
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
299 USD per month
776%
0
0
USD
USD
103K
USD
USD
59
99%
27 154
70%
99%
1.87
3.94
USD
USD
53%
1:500