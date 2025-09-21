SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Global Investment
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Global Investment

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
47 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 160%
Headway-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9 084
Profit Trade:
6 784 (74.68%)
Loss Trade:
2 300 (25.32%)
Best Trade:
2 953.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-608.58 USD
Profitto lordo:
69 850.46 USD (58 610 436 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-39 427.35 USD (78 406 726 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 814.40 USD (209)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.45%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
130
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.98
Long Trade:
4 783 (52.65%)
Short Trade:
4 301 (47.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.77
Profitto previsto:
3.35 USD
Profitto medio:
10.30 USD
Perdita media:
-17.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-3 564.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 358.64 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
5.55%
Previsione annuale:
67.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4 358.64 USD (24.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
Per equità:
11.01% (3 539.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1906
XAUUSD 1847
GBPJPY 1521
USDJPY 1114
GBPUSD 1096
EURJPY 1001
GBPAUD 392
EURUSD 200
USDCHF 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 5.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
GBPJPY 1.8K
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPAUD 1.5K
EURUSD 8.8K
USDCHF 4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -20M
XAUUSD -151K
GBPJPY -30K
USDJPY 16K
GBPUSD -38K
EURJPY 17K
GBPAUD -94K
EURUSD 58K
USDCHF 348
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 953.34 USD
Worst Trade: -609 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 209
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8 814.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 564.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
17 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Certainly, Revano. Here's the simplified English version of your MQL5 signal description for AFSID Global Investment:

AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $4,000 (Forex Only)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AFSID Global Investment
199USD al mese
160%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
47
99%
9 084
74%
100%
1.77
3.35
USD
26%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.