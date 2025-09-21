- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8072
|GBPJPY
|3731
|XAUAUD
|3459
|USDJPY
|3040
|EURJPY
|3038
|GBPUSD
|2379
|BTCUSD
|2114
|EURUSD
|871
|GBPAUD
|392
|USDCHF
|219
|AUDUSD
|191
|AUDCAD
|163
|SGDJPY
|158
|EURGBP
|133
|AUDJPY
|69
|EURCHF
|28
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37K
|GBPJPY
|8K
|XAUAUD
|23K
|USDJPY
|4.6K
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|BTCUSD
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|9.7K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|303
|AUDUSD
|263
|AUDCAD
|183
|SGDJPY
|576
|EURGBP
|474
|AUDJPY
|61
|EURCHF
|147
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-307K
|GBPJPY
|-21K
|XAUAUD
|-481K
|USDJPY
|-13K
|EURJPY
|21K
|GBPUSD
|-50K
|BTCUSD
|-24M
|EURUSD
|55K
|GBPAUD
|-94K
|USDCHF
|-240
|AUDUSD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|SGDJPY
|-11K
|EURGBP
|-2.1K
|AUDJPY
|-313
|EURCHF
|-2.3K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1760
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal
AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.
Key Features:
- Real account with verified performance
- No martingale, no grid
- Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
- Suitable for long-term investors
- Precise execution with active SL/TP
Recommended Setup:
- Minimum balance: $1000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
- Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free
Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.
