AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

Real account with verified performance

No martingale, no grid

Moderate risk, controlled drawdown

Suitable for long-term investors

Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

Minimum balance: $1000

Leverage: 1:500

Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS

Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:

This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.