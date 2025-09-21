SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 1
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 1

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
60 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 299 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 798%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
28 057
Gewinntrades:
19 705 (70.23%)
Verlusttrades:
8 352 (29.77%)
Bester Trade:
6 560.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-988.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
235 486.70 USD (66 326 921 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-125 856.79 USD (91 399 211 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
209 (8 814.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
13 222.31 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
58.87%
Letzter Trade:
10 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
1575
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
16.42
Long-Positionen:
14 007 (49.92%)
Short-Positionen:
14 050 (50.08%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.07 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-6 025.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6 675.93 USD (17)
Wachstum pro Monat :
32.92%
Jahresprognose:
399.40%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
6 675.93 USD (11.05%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
25.64% (4 358.64 USD)
Kapital:
52.53% (45 729.79 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8072
GBPJPY 3731
XAUAUD 3459
USDJPY 3040
EURJPY 3038
GBPUSD 2379
BTCUSD 2114
EURUSD 871
GBPAUD 392
USDCHF 219
AUDUSD 191
AUDCAD 163
SGDJPY 158
EURGBP 133
AUDJPY 69
EURCHF 28
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37K
GBPJPY 8K
XAUAUD 23K
USDJPY 4.6K
EURJPY 4.9K
GBPUSD 10K
BTCUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 9.7K
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF 303
AUDUSD 263
AUDCAD 183
SGDJPY 576
EURGBP 474
AUDJPY 61
EURCHF 147
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -307K
GBPJPY -21K
XAUAUD -481K
USDJPY -13K
EURJPY 21K
GBPUSD -50K
BTCUSD -24M
EURUSD 55K
GBPAUD -94K
USDCHF -240
AUDUSD 4.9K
AUDCAD 2K
SGDJPY -11K
EURGBP -2.1K
AUDJPY -313
EURCHF -2.3K
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6 560.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -988 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 17
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 814.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6 025.18 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1760
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
noch 26 ...
AFSID Global Investment – Verified Real Signal

AFSID Global Investment is a real trading signal managed by AFSID Group International. This strategy focuses on major forex pairs and metals, using a portfolio-based approach with disciplined risk management.

Key Features:

  • Real account with verified performance
  • No martingale, no grid
  • Moderate risk, controlled drawdown
  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Precise execution with active SL/TP

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum balance: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Brokers: Headway, Exness, IC Markets, FBS
  • Account type: Standart, Preferably swap-free

Note:
This signal is intended for investors who understand trading risks and seek a stable, transparent strategy.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.