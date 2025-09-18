SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
33 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
41
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
16 (39.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (60.98%)
En iyi işlem:
2.33 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.49 USD
Brüt kâr:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (8.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8.75 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
27.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.68%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.05
Alış işlemleri:
38 (92.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (7.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
0.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.18 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
0.13%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.05 USD
Maksimum:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.33 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 44" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ayda 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
310
USD
33
100%
41
39%
28%
1.49
0.24
USD
3%
1:500
