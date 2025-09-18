信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0条评论
可靠性
33
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
41
盈利交易:
16 (39.02%)
亏损交易:
25 (60.98%)
最好交易:
2.33 USD
最差交易:
-1.49 USD
毛利:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (8.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8.75 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
27.57%
最大入金加载:
0.68%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
38 (92.68%)
短期交易:
3 (7.32%)
利润因子:
1.49
预期回报:
0.24 USD
平均利润:
1.84 USD
平均损失:
-0.79 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-8.18 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8.18 USD (10)
每月增长:
0.13%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.05 USD
最大值:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
净值:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.33 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +8.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.18 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 44 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
每月30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
310
USD
33
100%
41
39%
28%
1.49
0.24
USD
3%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载