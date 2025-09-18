- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPYmicro
|16
|AUDCADmicro
|11
|GBPUSDmicro
|9
|USDJPYmicro
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURJPYmicro
|-3
|AUDCADmicro
|-2
|GBPUSDmicro
|5
|USDJPYmicro
|9
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURJPYmicro
|-902
|AUDCADmicro
|1.7K
|GBPUSDmicro
|5.4K
|USDJPYmicro
|6.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 44 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.
Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.
Key Features:
-
Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.
-
Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.
-
Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.
-
No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.
-
Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.
Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading
Account Requirements:
-
Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:50 or higher
Subscription Details:
-
All trades are copied automatically in real-time.
-
No configuration needed by the subscriber.
-
Monthly Fee: $30
Performance Transparency:
-
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
