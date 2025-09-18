SignauxSections
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 avis
Fiabilité
33 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
41
Bénéfice trades:
16 (39.02%)
Perte trades:
25 (60.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Perte brute:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (8.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.75 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
27.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.68%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.05
Longs trades:
38 (92.68%)
Courts trades:
3 (7.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1.49
Rendement attendu:
0.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.79 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.18 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.05 USD
Maximal:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.33 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.18 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 44" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Aucun avis
