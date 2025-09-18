シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
レビュー0件
信頼性
33週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
41
利益トレード:
16 (39.02%)
損失トレード:
25 (60.98%)
ベストトレード:
2.33 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.49 USD
総利益:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
総損失:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (8.75 USD)
最大連続利益:
8.75 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
27.57%
最大入金額:
0.68%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
4 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.05
長いトレード:
38 (92.68%)
短いトレード:
3 (7.32%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.49
期待されたペイオフ:
0.24 USD
平均利益:
1.84 USD
平均損失:
-0.79 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-8.18 USD)
最大連続損失:
-8.18 USD (10)
月間成長:
0.13%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4.05 USD
最大の:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2.33 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +8.75 USD
最大連続損失: -8.18 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 44"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


レビューなし
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
30 USD/月
3%
0
0
USD
310
USD
33
100%
41
39%
28%
1.49
0.24
USD
3%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください