Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
Fiabilidad
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
41
Transacciones Rentables:
16 (39.02%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
25 (60.98%)
Mejor transacción:
2.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.49 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (8.75 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8.75 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
27.57%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.68%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
1.05
Transacciones Largas:
38 (92.68%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 (7.32%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.49
Beneficio Esperado:
0.24 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.84 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.79 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.18 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.13%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.05 USD
Máxima:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
De fondos:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 44" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
