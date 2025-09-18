SignalsSections
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
16 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
25 (60.98%)
Best trade:
2.33 USD
Worst trade:
-1.49 USD
Gross Profit:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
27.57%
Max deposit load:
0.68%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
38 (92.68%)
Short Trades:
3 (7.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
1.84 USD
Average Loss:
-0.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.18 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.05 USD
Maximal:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
By Equity:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.33 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
