MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
33 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
16 (39.02%)
Loss Trade:
25 (60.98%)
Best Trade:
2.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (8.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.75 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
27.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.68%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
38 (92.68%)
Short Trade:
3 (7.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
0.24 USD
Profitto medio:
1.84 USD
Perdita media:
-0.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.18 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
0.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.05 USD
Massimale:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
Per equità:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.33 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 44" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


