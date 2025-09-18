СигналыРазделы
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 отзывов
Надежность
33 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
41
Прибыльных трейдов:
16 (39.02%)
Убыточных трейдов:
25 (60.98%)
Лучший трейд:
2.33 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.49 USD
Общая прибыль:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Общий убыток:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (8.75 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
8.75 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
27.57%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.68%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.05
Длинных трейдов:
38 (92.68%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (7.32%)
Профит фактор:
1.49
Мат. ожидание:
0.24 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.84 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.79 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-8.18 USD (10)
Прирост в месяц:
0.13%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.05 USD
Максимальная:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
По эквити:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2.33 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8.75 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -8.18 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 44" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
