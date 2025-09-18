시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 리뷰
안정성
33
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
41
이익 거래:
16 (39.02%)
손실 거래:
25 (60.98%)
최고의 거래:
2.33 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.49 USD
총 수익:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
총 손실:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (8.75 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
8.75 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.18
거래 활동:
27.57%
최대 입금량:
0.68%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
1.05
롱(주식매수):
38 (92.68%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 (7.32%)
수익 요인:
1.49
기대수익:
0.24 USD
평균 이익:
1.84 USD
평균 손실:
-0.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-8.18 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-8.18 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
0.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.05 USD
최대한의:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
자본금별:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.33 USD
최악의 거래: -1 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +8.75 USD
연속 최대 손실: -8.18 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 44"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 12:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
월별 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
310
USD
33
100%
41
39%
28%
1.49
0.24
USD
3%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.