The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

No configuration needed by the subscriber.

Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.



