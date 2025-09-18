SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA
Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
41
Negociações com lucro:
16 (39.02%)
Negociações com perda:
25 (60.98%)
Melhor negociação:
2.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.49 USD
Lucro bruto:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Perda bruta:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (8.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8.75 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
27.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.68%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
1.05
Negociações longas:
38 (92.68%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (7.32%)
Fator de lucro:
1.49
Valor esperado:
0.24 USD
Lucro médio:
1.84 USD
Perda média:
-0.79 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8.18 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
0.13%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4.05 USD
Máximo:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.33 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8.75 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8.18 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 44" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


