Ademir Basso

MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA

Ademir Basso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
41
Gewinntrades:
16 (39.02%)
Verlusttrades:
25 (60.98%)
Bester Trade:
2.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.49 USD
Bruttoprofit:
29.38 USD (24 701 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19.68 USD (12 079 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (8.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
27.57%
Max deposit load:
0.68%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
1.05
Long-Positionen:
38 (92.68%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (7.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.79 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-8.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8.18 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.13%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.05 USD
Maximaler:
9.21 USD (2.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.93% (9.21 USD)
Kapital:
0.73% (2.26 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURJPYmicro 16
AUDCADmicro 11
GBPUSDmicro 9
USDJPYmicro 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPYmicro -3
AUDCADmicro -2
GBPUSDmicro 5
USDJPYmicro 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPYmicro -902
AUDCADmicro 1.7K
GBPUSDmicro 5.4K
USDJPYmicro 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.18 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 44" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.

Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.

  • Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.

  • No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.

  • Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.

Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading

Account Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Subscription Details:

  • All trades are copied automatically in real-time.

  • No configuration needed by the subscriber.

  • Monthly Fee: $30

Performance Transparency:

  • Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


