|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPYmicro
|16
|AUDCADmicro
|11
|GBPUSDmicro
|9
|USDJPYmicro
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPYmicro
|-3
|AUDCADmicro
|-2
|GBPUSDmicro
|5
|USDJPYmicro
|9
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPYmicro
|-902
|AUDCADmicro
|1.7K
|GBPUSDmicro
|5.4K
|USDJPYmicro
|6.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 44" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
The MTF EMA Paris Automated Trend EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that detects market trends and executes trades automatically. Subscribers don’t need to configure anything—just follow the signal and all trades are copied in real-time.
Although the EA doesn’t trade every day, each trade is carefully selected for high-probability setups, prioritizing quality over quantity. Ideal for subscribers who want a hands-off, low-maintenance trading experience.
Key Features:
-
Fully Automated: Trades are opened and closed by the EA—no intervention required.
-
Advanced Trend Analysis: Identifies high-probability trades across multiple timeframes.
-
Built-in Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit applied automatically.
-
No Setup Needed: Subscribers just copy trades; all settings are pre-configured.
-
Optimized for Steady Growth: Focused on consistent performance with controlled drawdowns.
Trading Style: Trend-following / Swing trading
Account Requirements:
-
Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:50 or higher
Subscription Details:
-
All trades are copied automatically in real-time.
-
No configuration needed by the subscriber.
-
Monthly Fee: $30
Performance Transparency:
-
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
