Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS HFT Set

Hossein Davarynejad
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 3000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
107
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
83 (77.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (22.43%)
En iyi işlem:
5.78 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-4.54 EUR
Brüt kâr:
84.97 EUR (997 841 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-75.83 EUR (889 121 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (4.17 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
16.05 EUR (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.67%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.53
Alış işlemleri:
46 (42.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
61 (57.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.12
Beklenen getiri:
0.09 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.02 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.16 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-12.68 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.68 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
5.86%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17.24 EUR
Maksimum:
17.39 EUR (11.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.14% (17.39 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
5.96% (9.29 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 109K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.78 EUR
En kötü işlem: -5 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.17 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12.68 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 17:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 07:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.21 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.31 04:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.31 04:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.30 20:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 20:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 20:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.30 20:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 20:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
