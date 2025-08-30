SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 73%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
774
Gewinntrades:
567 (73.25%)
Verlusttrades:
207 (26.74%)
Bester Trade:
60.75 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-48.94 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
2 806.15 EUR (8 269 891 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 294.20 EUR (6 862 170 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (157.95 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
194.22 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
7.51%
Max deposit load:
3.50%
Letzter Trade:
37 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
90
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.78
Long-Positionen:
280 (36.18%)
Short-Positionen:
494 (63.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.66 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.95 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.08 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-148.97 EUR (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.83%
Jahresprognose:
10.06%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
17.24 EUR
Maximaler:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
Kapital:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 774
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 584
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +60.75 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -49 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +157.95 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -148.97 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 137
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


2025.12.28 23:08
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 20:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 06:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
