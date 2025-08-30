信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0条评论
可靠性
17
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 67%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
744
盈利交易:
546 (73.38%)
亏损交易:
198 (26.61%)
最好交易:
60.75 EUR
最差交易:
-48.94 EUR
毛利:
2 716.52 EUR (7 970 239 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 257.68 EUR (6 753 914 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (157.95 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
194.22 EUR (11)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
6.50%
最大入金加载:
3.50%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
83
平均持有时间:
20 分钟
采收率:
1.59
长期交易:
266 (35.75%)
短期交易:
478 (64.25%)
利润因子:
1.20
预期回报:
0.62 EUR
平均利润:
4.98 EUR
平均损失:
-11.40 EUR
最大连续失误:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-148.97 EUR (10)
每月增长:
-0.25%
年度预测:
-3.06%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
17.24 EUR
最大值:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
净值:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 744
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 523
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 1.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +60.75 EUR
最差交易: -49 EUR
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +157.95 EUR
最大连续亏损: -148.97 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 106
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


没有评论
2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 20:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 06:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 03:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BT BULLS XPRO
每月30 USD
67%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
17
100%
744
73%
7%
1.20
0.62
EUR
17%
1:500
