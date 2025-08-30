- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
744
盈利交易:
546 (73.38%)
亏损交易:
198 (26.61%)
最好交易:
60.75 EUR
最差交易:
-48.94 EUR
毛利:
2 716.52 EUR (7 970 239 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 257.68 EUR (6 753 914 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (157.95 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
194.22 EUR (11)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
6.50%
最大入金加载:
3.50%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
83
平均持有时间:
20 分钟
采收率:
1.59
长期交易:
266 (35.75%)
短期交易:
478 (64.25%)
利润因子:
1.20
预期回报:
0.62 EUR
平均利润:
4.98 EUR
平均损失:
-11.40 EUR
最大连续失误:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-148.97 EUR (10)
每月增长:
-0.25%
年度预测:
-3.06%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
17.24 EUR
最大值:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
净值:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +60.75 EUR
最差交易: -49 EUR
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +157.95 EUR
最大连续亏损: -148.97 EUR
BT Bulls XPro – Live HFT Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $100 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
