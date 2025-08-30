SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
712
Profit Trades:
521 (73.17%)
Loss Trades:
191 (26.83%)
Best trade:
60.75 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.94 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 627.93 EUR (7 709 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 222.87 EUR (6 651 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (157.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.22 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
6.50%
Max deposit load:
3.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
251 (35.25%)
Short Trades:
461 (64.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.57 EUR
Average Profit:
5.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.64 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.97 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-3.88%
Annual Forecast:
-47.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.24 EUR
Maximal:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
By Equity:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 712
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 462
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.75 EUR
Worst trade: -49 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.97 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 84
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 06:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 03:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 15:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BT BULLS XPRO
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
17
100%
712
73%
7%
1.18
0.57
EUR
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.