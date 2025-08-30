SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 72%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
751
Transacciones Rentables:
551 (73.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
200 (26.63%)
Mejor transacción:
60.75 EUR
Peor transacción:
-48.94 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
2 760.44 EUR (8 099 621 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 258.62 EUR (6 756 669 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (157.95 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
194.22 EUR (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
6.50%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.50%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
83
Tiempo medio de espera:
20 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.74
Transacciones Largas:
267 (35.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
484 (64.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
0.67 EUR
Beneficio medio:
5.01 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-11.29 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-148.97 EUR (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.88%
Pronóstico anual:
-22.85%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
17.24 EUR
Máxima:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
De fondos:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 751
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 572
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +60.75 EUR
Peor transacción: -49 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +157.95 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -148.97 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 111
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 20:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 06:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 03:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BT BULLS XPRO
30 USD al mes
72%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
17
100%
751
73%
7%
1.22
0.67
EUR
17%
1:500
Copiar

