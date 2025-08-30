SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 72%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
751
Negociações com lucro:
551 (73.36%)
Negociações com perda:
200 (26.63%)
Melhor negociação:
60.75 EUR
Pior negociação:
-48.94 EUR
Lucro bruto:
2 760.44 EUR (8 099 621 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 258.62 EUR (6 756 669 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (157.95 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
194.22 EUR (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
6.50%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.50%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
83
Tempo médio de espera:
20 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.74
Negociações longas:
267 (35.55%)
Negociações curtas:
484 (64.45%)
Fator de lucro:
1.22
Valor esperado:
0.67 EUR
Lucro médio:
5.01 EUR
Perda média:
-11.29 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-148.97 EUR (10)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.88%
Previsão anual:
-22.85%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
17.24 EUR
Máximo:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 751
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 572
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +60.75 EUR
Pior negociação: -49 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +157.95 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -148.97 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 111
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


