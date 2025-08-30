СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 отзывов
Надежность
17 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 61%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
722
Прибыльных трейдов:
529 (73.26%)
Убыточных трейдов:
193 (26.73%)
Лучший трейд:
60.75 EUR
Худший трейд:
-48.94 EUR
Общая прибыль:
2 643.35 EUR (7 754 682 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 239.23 EUR (6 699 596 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (157.95 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
194.22 EUR (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
6.50%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.50%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
72
Ср. время удержания:
20 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.40
Длинных трейдов:
257 (35.60%)
Коротких трейдов:
465 (64.40%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
0.56 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
5.00 EUR
Средний убыток:
-11.60 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-148.97 EUR (10)
Прирост в месяц:
-2.72%
Годовой прогноз:
-33.06%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
17.24 EUR
Максимальная:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
По эквити:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 722
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 461
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +60.75 EUR
Худший трейд: -49 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +157.95 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -148.97 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 90
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
BT BULLS XPRO
30 USD в месяц
61%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
17
100%
722
73%
7%
1.18
0.56
EUR
17%
1:500
Копировать

