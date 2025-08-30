シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
レビュー0件
信頼性
18週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 72%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
757
利益トレード:
554 (73.18%)
損失トレード:
203 (26.82%)
ベストトレード:
60.75 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-48.94 EUR
総利益:
2 765.36 EUR (8 118 928 pips)
総損失:
-2 259.46 EUR (6 759 977 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (157.95 EUR)
最大連続利益:
194.22 EUR (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
6.50%
最大入金額:
3.50%
最近のトレード:
28 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
85
平均保有時間:
22 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.76
長いトレード:
273 (36.06%)
短いトレード:
484 (63.94%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.22
期待されたペイオフ:
0.67 EUR
平均利益:
4.99 EUR
平均損失:
-11.13 EUR
最大連続の負け:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-148.97 EUR (10)
月間成長:
0.45%
年間予想:
5.41%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
17.24 EUR
最大の:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
エクイティによる:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 757
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 577
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +60.75 EUR
最悪のトレード: -49 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +157.95 EUR
最大連続損失: -148.97 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 119
BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


レビューなし
