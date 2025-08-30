시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / BT BULLS XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 리뷰
안정성
19
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 94%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
869
이익 거래:
644 (74.10%)
손실 거래:
225 (25.89%)
최고의 거래:
60.75 EUR
최악의 거래:
-48.94 EUR
총 수익:
3 236.27 EUR (9 366 233 pips)
총 손실:
-2 509.04 EUR (7 404 894 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (157.95 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
194.22 EUR (11)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
7.51%
최대 입금량:
3.50%
최근 거래:
12 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
83
평균 유지 시간:
25 분
회복 요인:
2.53
롱(주식매수):
331 (38.09%)
숏(주식차입매도):
538 (61.91%)
수익 요인:
1.29
기대수익:
0.84 EUR
평균 이익:
5.03 EUR
평균 손실:
-11.15 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-148.97 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-148.97 EUR (10)
월별 성장률:
6.47%
연간 예측:
78.48%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
17.24 EUR
최대한의:
287.80 EUR (35.61%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.65% (287.80 EUR)
자본금별:
15.97% (246.44 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 869
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 829
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +60.75 EUR
최악의 거래: -49 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +157.95 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -148.97 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 200
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 28
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

BT Bulls XPro – Live   HFT  Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $100 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 18:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 09:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 23:08
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 20:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
BT BULLS XPRO
월별 30 USD
94%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
19
100%
869
74%
8%
1.28
0.84
EUR
17%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.