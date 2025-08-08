SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Momentum
Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -25%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
73
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
33 (45.20%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
40 (54.79%)
En iyi işlem:
52.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-52.83 USD
Brüt kâr:
479.77 USD (25 948 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-833.35 USD (32 559 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (167.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
167.07 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.21%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.87%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.92
Alış işlemleri:
66 (90.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (9.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.58
Beklenen getiri:
-4.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.54 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-20.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-152.13 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.45%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
358.92 USD
Maksimum:
383.87 USD (37.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 66
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.h -281
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.h -4.8K
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +167.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -108.84 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IntlMitraFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to My XAUUSD Signal Channel!

Looking for reliable gold (XAUUSD) trading signals? You’re in the right place!

I use an Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically looks for bullish momentum in the market — meaning, we only trade when gold prices are showing strong upward movement.

🔍 Here’s how the strategy works:

  • Trades are only taken when there's clear momentum going up

  • Risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2 — aiming for twice the reward compared to the risk

  • Each trade risks only 2% of the account, keeping it safe and steady

This channel is perfect for those who:

  • Want smart, automated trading signals

  • Prefer a low-risk, high-reward approach

  • Like to follow the trend, not fight it

📊 Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you stay in control of your trades.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
