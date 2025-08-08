SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Momentum
Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -24%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
70
Bénéfice trades:
31 (44.28%)
Perte trades:
39 (55.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-52.83 USD
Bénéfice brut:
444.76 USD (24 768 pips)
Perte brute:
-783.25 USD (30 896 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (167.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
167.07 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.17
Activité de trading:
42.21%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.87%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.88
Longs trades:
63 (90.00%)
Courts trades:
7 (10.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.57
Rendement attendu:
-4.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-20.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-152.13 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.13%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
358.92 USD
Maximal:
383.87 USD (37.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 63
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.h -266
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.h -4.3K
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.17 USD
Pire transaction: -53 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +167.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -108.84 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Welcome to My XAUUSD Signal Channel!

Looking for reliable gold (XAUUSD) trading signals? You’re in the right place!

I use an Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically looks for bullish momentum in the market — meaning, we only trade when gold prices are showing strong upward movement.

🔍 Here’s how the strategy works:

  • Trades are only taken when there's clear momentum going up

  • Risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2 — aiming for twice the reward compared to the risk

  • Each trade risks only 2% of the account, keeping it safe and steady

This channel is perfect for those who:

  • Want smart, automated trading signals

  • Prefer a low-risk, high-reward approach

  • Like to follow the trend, not fight it

📊 Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you stay in control of your trades.


Aucun avis
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Momentum
30 USD par mois
-24%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
8
74%
70
44%
42%
0.56
-4.84
USD
27%
1:500
