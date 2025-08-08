SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Momentum
Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 comentários
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -15%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
229
Negociações com lucro:
118 (51.52%)
Negociações com perda:
111 (48.47%)
Melhor negociação:
273.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-85.26 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 116.68 USD (125 011 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 035.22 USD (105 109 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (194.64 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
273.35 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
22.83%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.87%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.15
Negociações longas:
220 (96.07%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (3.93%)
Fator de lucro:
1.02
Valor esperado:
0.36 USD
Lucro médio:
34.89 USD
Perda média:
-36.35 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-260.25 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.53%
Previsão anual:
-6.42%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
358.92 USD
Máximo:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 219
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.h 179
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.h 22K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold Momentum
30 USD por mês
-15%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
21
87%
229
51%
23%
1.02
0.36
USD
27%
1:500
