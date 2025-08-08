SignaleKategorien
Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 Bewertungen
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -16%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
231
Gewinntrades:
119 (51.51%)
Verlusttrades:
112 (48.48%)
Bester Trade:
273.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-91.26 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 133.61 USD (126 711 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 126.48 USD (106 115 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (194.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
273.35 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
21.81%
Max deposit load:
0.87%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.01
Long-Positionen:
221 (95.67%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (4.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
34.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-36.84 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-260.25 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.12%
Jahresprognose:
-13.62%
Algo-Trading:
87%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
358.92 USD
Maximaler:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
Kapital:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 221
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.h 105
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.h 23K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +273.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -91 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +194.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -108.84 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "IntlMitraFutures-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
