Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
116 (51.78%)
Loss Trades:
108 (48.21%)
Best trade:
273.35 USD
Worst trade:
-85.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 012.91 USD (123 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 797.98 USD (102 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (194.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
273.35 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
22.83%
Max deposit load:
0.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.39
Long Trades:
215 (95.98%)
Short Trades:
9 (4.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
34.59 USD
Average Loss:
-35.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-260.25 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Annual Forecast:
28.59%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.92 USD
Maximal:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 214
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.h 312
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.h 24K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.35 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +194.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IntlMitraFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
