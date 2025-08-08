- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.h
|214
|AUDJPY.h
|2
|GBPAUD.h
|1
|AUDNZD.h
|1
|CHFJPY.h
|1
|GBPUSD.h
|1
|GBPJPY.h
|1
|EURJPY.h
|1
|EURUSD.h
|1
|EURCHF.h
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.h
|312
|AUDJPY.h
|-6
|GBPAUD.h
|-19
|AUDNZD.h
|13
|CHFJPY.h
|1
|GBPUSD.h
|-27
|GBPJPY.h
|-19
|EURJPY.h
|-3
|EURUSD.h
|-20
|EURCHF.h
|-19
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.h
|24K
|AUDJPY.h
|-595
|GBPAUD.h
|-689
|AUDNZD.h
|334
|CHFJPY.h
|106
|GBPUSD.h
|-371
|GBPJPY.h
|-558
|EURJPY.h
|-132
|EURUSD.h
|-495
|EURCHF.h
|-141
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IntlMitraFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼
📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)
This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.
🔧 Strategy Features:
-
✅ Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.
-
🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.
-
🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.
-
📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.
🎯 Ideal For:
-
Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.
-
Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.
📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.
USD
USD
USD